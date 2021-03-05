Prince William County teacher who told students he was at U.S. Capitol riot resigns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County teacher who told his students he was at the U.S Capitol riot on Jan. 6 has resigned.

Benjamin Plummer was a social studies teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School. Plummer was originally on administrative leave for allegedly participating.

In the video posted on Twitter, Plummer said Trump supporters who participated in the riot were peaceful, then compared the violent demonstration at the Capitol to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, saying rioters that stormed the US Capitol did not “damage or hurt things.”

“My issue is how he took it upon himself to exceed, what I consider the great standards of educators, and begin to go beyond teaching our children how to think but began to put in their minds what they should think,” said Rev. Cozey Bailey, Prince William County NAACP President.

Prince William County originally released a statement on Plummer’s leave, however, they did not provide comment on his resignation.