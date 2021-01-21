Prince William County teacher on leave, after telling students he was at U.S Capitol Jan.6

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A middle school teacher in Prince William County has been placed on leave after telling students he was at the U.S Capitol on January 6th.

According to school officials, the middle school teacher has been placed on leave after he told students over remote learning he was at the U.S Capitol on the day of the riots. Although no further details about the teacher have been disclosed school officials said they are aware of reports of social media posts connecting employees to the riots at the capitol.

A statement from the District’s Director of Communication Reads:

PWCS is aware of reports of social media posts connecting employee(s) to the protests and riots at the Capitol Building on January 6. These allegations will be investigated and handled according to PWCS policy and regulation; however, PWCS cannot comment on any specific personnel matter. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) recognizes that employees have a right to engage in political activity on their personal time. However, employees may not engage in political activities during work time, on school property, or using school resources, and employees who engage in criminal activity which calls into question their fitness as a role model for students may no longer qualify for employment with PWCS. All contracted employees are required to swear or affirm allegiance and loyalty to the Constitution of Virginia and to the Constitution of the United States.