Prince William County Superintendent investigation costs schools $110,000

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The investigation into Dr. Steve Walts’ Twitter account has cost the Prince William County Public Schools $110,000, according to documents provided to InsideNova.

The report says schools paid law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP to investigate complaints about Walts inappropriately using his Twitter account to message thousands of students. The results were presented to the school board in July, but the investigation is confidential.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement, which will begin July 1, 2021,” said Walts on August 13. “I am doing this now to ensure the School Board has the time to select the next great Superintendent for Prince William County Public Schools.”

The school board also released a statement saying members are actively looking for someone to fill Walts’ place come July 2021.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. Walts’ more than 15 years of leadership and service as the Superintendent of the Prince William County Public Schools,” said Board Chair Dr. Babur B. Lateef in a written statement. “The School Board will be working non-stop during this process to identify the best possible individual to carry on the important job of directing our schools at one of the most challenging and critical times in our history.”

All of this comes after Walts was accused of sending over 20,000 direct messages via Twitter to Prince William County students. He denied any improper use of his school-monitored Twitter page.

He then received a $2.3 million lawsuit made by former school board chairman, Ryan Sawyers. The lawsuit alleges that Walts made defamatory statements about him in a video that was posted to the Twitter account back in May.

Sawyers, who resigned as at-large chairman in 2018, also filed a separate lawsuit against the school division in June asking for the release of Walt’s direct Twitter messages with thousands of Prince William County students.

On July 28, the school board opted to allow an attorney funded by the school division’s legal insurance to defend Walts.

The Prince William County School Board previously issued this statement: “We undertook this independent review in May after questions were raised about the administration’s use of social messaging to communicate with students. We will now take the information we received and review it with the appropriate administration officials, including the superintendent,” said School Board Chair Dr. Babur B. Lateef.

