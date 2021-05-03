Prince William County studying Innovation Park shuttle service

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Transportation is conducting a study for a future shuttle service.

Transportation planners are hoping that a shuttle service will eventually draw housing and other development to Innovation Park near Manassas. The study is going on from now until July of 2022, and the goal is to have shuttles around George Mason University Science and Technology Campus and Broad Run Virginia Railway Express Station.

Paolo Belita, Planning Manager, PWC Department of Transportation said, “Our hope is to get a recommendation how best to implement a shuttle service. Whether it’s working with our transit partners or working with George Mason University to come up with ideas to establish that shuttle service network as we go into the future and the county grows. We wanted to get ahead of the game.”

In December, the Board of County Supervisors adopted the Innovation Park small-area plan in hopes of eventually turning the area next to the GMU campus into a mixed-use, science and technology-oriented employment hub. The Department of Transportation is also hoping to use the study to analyze the feasibility of autonomous shuttle services.