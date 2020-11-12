Prince William County students went back to in-person instruction on Tuesday — how did it go?

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three thousand Prince William County students headed back for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Those who returned in-person were pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students. But the question on everyone’s mind is — are there any new reported cases of COVID-19 since the return?

Dianna Gulotta, Director of Communications for Prince William County Schools, said that health metrics show that there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and some students are quarantining.

However, she says that she is not sure if there have been more cases in the past few days than there were in the beginning of the school year.

She says that parents are asked to give their children health checks before sending them to school. The school system is hopeful that the phased approach to in-person learning will curb new cases.

“We’re just really excited to have our students back, and we’re very hopeful with the phased approach and the several mitigation measures that we can successfully provide instruction in this model as we are bringing the students back in a slow-phased approach,” said Gulotta.

If coronavirus cases stay down, first graders are expected to make a return on Dec. 1, followed by second and third grade in January.

Gulotta says that all students have the option to continue virtual learning if they are not yet comfortable with returning in person.