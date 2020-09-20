Prince William County students and staff quarantine, hybrid option to come

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Some Prince William County Public Schools students and staff are under a two-week quarantine.

A total of six students and 11 staff are quarantining after they came in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after school began roughly two weeks ago, where 1,200 special education students returned back to school in person. The remainder of students returned to school virtually.

The school system is allowing parents to choose whether or not they would like their children to return on a hybrid model, where the students can go back in person two days a week. Parents are also able to choose to have their child continue school online altogether.

The school system says that if COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, they will re-evaluate the hybrid dand consider other options.

“What we’re doing is we’re actually allowing that choice to the parents,” said Director of Communications for Prince William County Public Schools Diana Gulotta. “If things tend to get worse, we could look at a different model, which could be really continuing the status quo, which is most of our students continuing virtually.”

The school plans to re-open an online portal at the end of September so parents can select their preference for the second half of the fall semester.