Prince William County spotlights local businesses in new video series

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County is continuing its initiative to help businesses struggling during the pandemic by highlighting them on a new video platform.

The Prince William County Department of Economic Development created a video series highlighting businesses in the area. The featured local businesses initially received $200,000 grants from the county at the height of the pandemic.

The series, called ‘Building Momentum‘, is aimed at helping new businesses grow in the area, and supporting the ones already established.

Trevor Johnson, marketing director for Prince William County Department of Economic Development, says the channel is a way to reach the community.



“By launching the Building Momentum channel, we wanted to connect everyone who lives here with real businesses in Prince William County, and show the amazing things they’ve done in response to the difficult times that we’ve had in the last year due to the pandemic,” said Johnson.

The series has gotten over 1,000 views within the first week of its’ debut.