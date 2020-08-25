WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A rise in murders along with overdose deaths has been reported by Prince William County Police Department.
The annual report by officials has been released showing crime rates from 2019. According to the report the county has seen a rise in murders since 2017. When it comes to deaths due to drug overdoses, particularly for Opioid and Fentanyl overdoses the report revealed the rate of those deaths increased by more than 10% in 2019.
Rape, aggravated assault, robberies, vehicle theft, and larceny have all gone down since 2017 and robberies are down almost 14%, burglaries fell 7%, and vehicle theft fell almost 25%.
- Prince William County see a rise in murders and overdose deaths
- Ohio’s Jim Jordan lays out case for Trump on RNC’s first night
- Washington Township Police investigate fatal car accident
- Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm possession during civil unrest
- FCPS launches new parent technology help desk
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App