Prince William County searching for crossing guards

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for school crossing guards. They will be holding an open house on October 24.
A release from the police department said that recruiters will be at the event to answer any questions that applicants would have.
Crossing guards would be working from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and again from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., although different sites may vary, according to the police department’s website.
The open house will be held at the Charlie T. Deane Central District Station in Woodbridge from 9 a.m. to noon. All participants are required to wear masks and observer social distancing in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
More information is available at their webpage.
