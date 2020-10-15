Prince William County searching for crossing guards

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Prince William County Police’s website

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for school crossing guards. They will be holding an open house on October 24.

A release from the police department said that recruiters will be at the event to answer any questions that applicants would have.

Crossing guards would be working from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and again from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., although different sites may vary, according to the police department’s website.

The open house will be held at the Charlie T. Deane Central District Station in Woodbridge from 9 a.m. to noon. All participants are required to wear masks and observer social distancing in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

More information is available at their webpage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories