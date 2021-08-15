Prince William County Schools resist calls to allow families to switch to virtual instruction

Superintendent LaTanya McDade says 97% of students are set to return in person later this month.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools is resisting calls to allow families to change in-person enrollment to virtual instruction.

The announcement comes after a petition on Change.org was created, after the school said there would be limited physical distancing in buildings as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As of now, 97% of students will be returning in-person come fall. The original deadline for parents to make the virtual or in-person enrollment decision was on May 28th.

Superintendent LaTanya McDade says parents who initially chose in-person are not able to opt-in to virtual learning due to a seating shortage.



“At this late date, we are unable to accommodate any more virtual seats, because scheduling has already been completed, and we would not be able to adequately staff for additional programming,” McDade said in a learning plan webinar.

McDade says virtual-only students may return in-person at any time for any reason, as required by the Virginia Department of Education. Exceptions for medical needs will be considered by applying for homebound instruction services.

Students who chose virtual learning will still be allowed to participate in-person in out-of-school time activities, such as sports and tutoring.