Prince William County Schools make masks optional

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks.
Sitting in a classroom.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools.

Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22.

The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings.

“Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it for or against masking, as state and federal laws and guidance evolve, we must evolve with them, and we are obligated to adhere to them, said Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade.

Masks are still required on school buses, and employees must wear masks in times of high community transmission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Visit NewsNation

Most Read on localDVM.COM

Events

Trending Stories