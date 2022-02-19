Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools.

Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22.

The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings.

“Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it for or against masking, as state and federal laws and guidance evolve, we must evolve with them, and we are obligated to adhere to them, said Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade.

Masks are still required on school buses, and employees must wear masks in times of high community transmission.