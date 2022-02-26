PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County schools are making masks optional for all staff.

Superintendent LaTayna McDade made the announcement Friday.

In a letter, Superintendent McDade said staff can opt-out of mask-wearing immediately based on the centers for disease control’s new framework that measures COVID-19 in the community.

“Under these new guidelines, Prince William County is now considered to be at a low level. When at this level, the CDC no longer requires masking,” said Superintendent McDade.

Additionally, Masks are no longer required on PWCS school buses following the CDC guidelines.

Based on the CDC framework, masks are optional in Prince William County and Northern Virginia.

Masks continue to be required by federal rules for adults and students in the Head Start Pre-K level.