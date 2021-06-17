Prince William County school board approves one-time bonus for employees

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Wednesday night, the Prince William County School Board voted to award its employees with a one-time bonus of $1,600.

Board members thanked all employees, from meal distributors to administrators and educators, for their service during the meeting.

“Many people were involved in this process, and teachers will do anything. They are amazing people and I think they deserve this bonus,” said board member Lillie Jessie.

“Everyone had a different role, but everyone wore more than one hat this year at all times. And I’m really thankful to all of the staff who came out to make this year as painless as we possibly could,” explained board member Loree Williams.

The board approved the bonus using its year-end funds to provide all active employees with the pay adjustment.

“We have $35 million left, from that $35 million, we will make that bonus payment in early July,” stated the superintendent for finances and risk management John Wallingford.

Employees should expect to receive the bonus payment in a separate check next month.