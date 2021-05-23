Prince William County School Board adopts equity statement

The school board has adopted their first equity statement.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County School Board has adopted their first ever equity statement.

The goal is to address racial and economic disparities in the system, but the school board was met with questions from parents.

Speakers asked what would be included in policy changes, asking if standards of education would be lowered.

Parents also wondered if critical race theory would be implemented into the curriculum, a concept many parents have expressed their frustrations about.

Board member Loree Williams says regardless of opinions, the equity statement provides equality for all.



“We don’t have to agree. We don’t have to believe in the same set of things. What we do agree on is making sure that every single student has the opportunity to succeed. When you don’t share the same set of beliefs that impacts your student outcome,” said Williams.

The statement passed with a 7-1 vote with board member Jennifer Wall voting against.