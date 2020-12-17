Prince William County residents are protesting Chief Newsham’s impending arrival

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County residents are protesting the newly appointed police chief, months before he is set to start.

Current D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham is expected to start his new role as Prince William County’s police chief on February 1, 2020.

This week, as the Board of Supervisors met, a group marched outside of the government building in protest of Newsham. At the same time, some county residents were sharing their criticism inside the board meeting.

Most of the concern protesters voiced surrounded the way people were treated during demonstrations over the summer. Aida Campos, Prince William County resident, said, “The racial profiling in a county where we already have a problem with racial profiling, it’s only going to get worse.”

Chief Newsham was asked about the criticism during a situational press conference in the District. He said, “If there are folks out there who are critical of me, either here in the District or in Prince William County, they can rest assured I will listen to that criticism. If that criticism is valid, I will adjust accordingly.”

Prince William County officials said they are also listening to community member’s concerns.