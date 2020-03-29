Prince William County resident dies from COVID-19

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the death of a Prince William County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was a man in his 70s with chronic medical conditions, according to the Prince William Health District. Health officials say the cause of death was respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

Dr. Alison Ansher, Prince William Health District director said, “Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. In order to help limit the spread of the virus in our community, please practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.”

