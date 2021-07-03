Prince William County Public Schools’ Superintendent LaTanya McDade outlines her first 100 days goals

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Public School’s new Superintendent LaTanya McDade released a video message to the community about what they can expect in her first 100 days on the job.

McDade began her position as the new superintendent on Thursday, replacing former Superintendent Steven Walts.

In a video message, McDade told the community she will share a strategic plan for high expectations and collaboration for student success in her first 100 days.

The ultimate goal, says McDade, is to achieve a “world-class education” for all students.



The superintendent says parents can expect an “open door” policy to enhance the curriculum for children.



“Every day, I will listen to you and I will learn from you. To listen to your successes and identify growth areas where we can lay the groundwork for real, engagement and genuine partnership,” says McDade.

Prince Willam County Public Schools serves roughly 90,000 students.