Prince William County Public Schools receives national sustainability award

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A student utilizing the school’s green house. (Courtesy: Prince William County Public Schools)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is being nationally recognized for their sustainability program.

The school district earned the U.S. Department of Education’s 2021 Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Award.

PWCS is only one of five districts in the nation to receive the award. The Federal Green Ribbon School Program recognizes environmentally friendly schools and districts promoting environmental awareness and energy efficiency.

The honor comes after the implementation of a new greenhouse the school system renovated that provides students with hands-on experience growing plants and produce.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories