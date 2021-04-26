Prince William County Public Schools receives national sustainability award

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is being nationally recognized for their sustainability program.

The school district earned the U.S. Department of Education’s 2021 Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Award.

PWCS is only one of five districts in the nation to receive the award. The Federal Green Ribbon School Program recognizes environmentally friendly schools and districts promoting environmental awareness and energy efficiency.

The honor comes after the implementation of a new greenhouse the school system renovated that provides students with hands-on experience growing plants and produce.