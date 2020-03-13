Prince William County public schools closed for 1 month

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — All public schools in Prince William County will be closed from March 14 through April 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school system said all full and part-time employees will be paid during the closure. Students under the age of 18 will be able to get packaged breakfast and lunches to-go at select locations, the school system said.

The SATs scheduled for the weekend of March 14 were also canceled, and students can contact the College Board for more information.

Earlier Friday, Governor Ralph Northam closed all K-12 public schools in the state for two weeks.

Read more on Prince William County’s school closure here.