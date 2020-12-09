Prince William County provide Wi-Fi hotspots to students in need

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County provides Wi-Fi hotspot devices to students without reliable internet access.

The Prince William Board of Supervisors accepted $1.2 million in CARES Act funding to buy 4,061 Wi-fi hotspot devices for students who’s internet service is not reliable. According to officials, students will receive the hotspots before the end of the calendar year.

Rob Mancini, Director of Information Technology, Prince William County said, “We know there are some areas in the county where it’s either hard to get it or it’s not very affordable. We know there are some demographics in the county where some folks are having to make decisions where they pay for broadband or pay for other things they need for their family. If there’s a student in that household we’ll like to be able to help them.”

Officials said CARES Act funding will pay for devices for one year under the county student hotspot program. Once the device subscription expires, users will have to pay for continued service or return the devices. Additionally, Prince William County Libraries is also providing 100 Chromebooks to PWCPS to assist students learning and academic studies.



