Prince William County Police want residents to have a safe game plan for Sunday’s Super Bowl

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police want to make sure residents are celebrating Super Bowl Sunday safely.

As friends and families gather together on Sunday to watch and celebrate, police know that alcohol may be involved. Police said they want those who plan on using alcohol to have a game plan ready, whether it’s having a designated sober driver or planning ahead to call an Uber, Cab or Lyft.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for PWC Police Department said “We”ll be implementing some of our mobile DUI enforcement and have some of our officers out patrolling and looking for anyone that may be impaired driving. But we also encourage citizens to let us know if they’re any drivers out on the road that they see that they believe are impaired.”

Here’s a tip: Officials said those hosting Super Bowl parties should keep numbers for local cab companies handy and take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving if they have been drinking.