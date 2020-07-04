Prince William County Police urge residents to stay safe for Fourth of July

Prince William County Police Department and the Fire Department are urging residents to avoid hosting fireworks displays because it can be dangerous

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Many will celebrate July 4th in different ways, but the popular festivities like fireworks displays are canceled due to the Coronavirus.

Prince William County Police Department and the Fire Department are urging residents to avoid hosting fireworks displays because it can be dangerous. Also officials said there will be local DUI patrols out making sure that everyone is driving safely.

Renee Carr, PIO for Prince William County Police Department said, “If you don’t feel like you can drive we encourage everyone to pull over, call Uber or Sober Ride. We really want everyone to be safe, have patience out there and know that traffic might get a little bit backed up.”

The police department added they wish everyone a happy Fourth of July.

