Prince William County Police update public on Manassas Mall shooting; family speaks out

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — These are the words from a family that lost their loved one to gun violence on April 2: “My son was in Virginia working for his children, now his children are fatherless.”

The Prince William County Police Department held a press conference to discuss the homicide investigation.

35-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves of Baltimore, Maryland was killed at Manassas Mall on Sudley Road. A 22-year-old was also injured. Video surveillance of the incident is being publicized to identify those responsible.

“He was trying to diffuse a confrontation where he was shot and killed. Jahmar was the father of three young children, Jahmar was a brother, a grandson, an uncle, a nephew, cousin and a friend,” a member of the Graves family said.

Police said that the Northern Virginia Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward to help in the investigation through a partnership with the FB. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at (703) 792-7000

Full surveillance video can be found below:

