Prince William County Police share video of restaurant shooting, searching for suspect

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are searching for a suspect who shot two people outside of a Manassas restaurant.

The police department released footage of the incident that occurred on Jan. 23 outside of the Islita Restaurant at 8699 Parkland St.

Police say a suspect got into a verbal fight with a man in the parking lot. The suspect then pulled a gun from his car, shooting one of the victims. The suspect then fled the scene in his car.

A bystander was also grazed by a bullet during the altercation. Both victims are expected to make a full recovery, police say.



“When officers arrived on the scene, they initially didn’t find anybody involved in the incident. They did find evidence that an incident did occur,” said Officer Renee Carr, public information officer for the Prince William County Police Department. “Later that evening, they received a phone call from what turned out to be one of the victims — a 22-year-old male who stated he had been shot.”

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″, with dark hair. The suspect was seen wearing a red polo, tan hat and jeans.

Those with information are asked to write into the Prince William County Police tip line.