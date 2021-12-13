Prince William County police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police requested the public’s help on Monday to identify a man accused of attempted sexual assault.

Image of the suspect. Courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Glendale Road around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Witnesses said that they had seen a man sexually assault the victim, a 59-year-old man, before going through his pockets and leaving.

Police said that the victim was confirmed to be unconscious and took him to a hospital. They are not sure if any items were stolen.

The suspect is described as “a light-skinned male, wearing a black/white baseball-style cap, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt

with an image on the front, light-colored pants, and white sneakers.”

PWC police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-792-5123.