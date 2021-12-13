Prince William County police seek public’s help in identifying suspect

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police requested the public’s help on Monday to identify a man accused of attempted sexual assault.

Image of the suspect. Courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Glendale Road around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Witnesses said that they had seen a man sexually assault the victim, a 59-year-old man, before going through his pockets and leaving.

Police said that the victim was confirmed to be unconscious and took him to a hospital. They are not sure if any items were stolen.

The suspect is described as “a light-skinned male, wearing a black/white baseball-style cap, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt
with an image on the front, light-colored pants, and white sneakers.”

PWC police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-792-5123.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories