Prince William County police see an increase in vehicle theft

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is seeing an uptick in larceny vehicle incidents.

According to officials, the rise of vehicle thefts is something that they have seen more than they would like to. Officials are asking for all residents to do their part to reduce these incidents by practicing TLC. Take out valuables, lock your vehicle, and call the police.

Renee Carr, PIO, said, “We’re especially concerned when things like firearms are taken out of the vehicles, and other valuables people leave in their vehicle. We encourage people to take your valuables out of your vehicle, lock your car and definitely call the police if there’s anything suspicious. Don’t make it easy for criminals.”

Officials said do not let your guard down when it comes to car thefts, even though many are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.