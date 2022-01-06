Prince William County Police search for man in connection to commercial burglaries

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man connected to two commercial burglaries in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said the suspect caught on surveillance camera robbing a White Horse Auto Wash on 15009 Jefferson Davis Highway on Dec. 31.

The suspect allegedly damaged a side window on the property, stole a safe, and rummaged through a vehicle.

During the investigation, a second burglary was reported at a nearby Double T Automotive.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black fitted cap, a black mask, and a hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the police.