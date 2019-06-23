Prince William County police investigate homicide for 2 bodies found in woods

Virginia

Citizen found two male victims in the woods off of Featherstone Rd.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police have identified the two men found dead in the woods in the area of Featherstone Rd. Saturday morning. Police said the victims are Jairo Mayorga, 39 and Milton Lopex, 40, both of Woodbridge. Both were “known to frequent the businesses in the area,” according to police.

Officers responded at 10:35 a.m. Saturday to a call from a citizen that found two dead bodies.

Police report they believe the incident is isolated to the wooded area and they deem no threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

