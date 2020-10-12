Prince William County Police raise money for Virginia Special Olympics

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public to join them in the virtual “Plane Pull” for Virginia’s Special Olympics.

Every fall the police department participates in the plane pull held at Dulles International Airport. The department forms a team of 25 members to pull a 747 airplane, however this year, due to COVID-19 the event will be held virtually through video submissions.

Renee Carr, PIO, Prince William County Police Department said, “We have been participating for a number of years in this event, we have been pretty successful in the past, so we’re hoping this year to continue that trend and mostly though our goal is just to raise money for the Special Olympics.”

Officials said they look forward to surpassing last year’s goal of $415,000. Fitness competitions will be held October 12th through October 16th, and the virtual Dulles Plane Pull event is on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.