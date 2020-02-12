Prince William County Police investigating claims of sexual assault against 6-year-old girl

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a child and are asking for the public’s help.

37-year-old Darius Jones is wanted for aggravated sexual battery and felony forcible sodomy linked to an alleged incident between December 2018 and January 2020. The victim, now a 6-year-old girl, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance.

Jones is described as a black male, 5’7”, 150lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his hand. According to police, attempts to locate Jones have been unsuccessful.

