Prince William County Police investigating claims of sexual assault against 6-year-old girl

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a child and are asking for the public’s help.
37-year-old Darius Jones is wanted for aggravated sexual battery and felony forcible sodomy linked to an alleged incident between December 2018 and January 2020. The victim, now a 6-year-old girl, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance.
Jones is described as a black male, 5’7”, 150lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his hand. According to police, attempts to locate Jones have been unsuccessful.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App