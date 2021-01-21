Prince William County Police investigate Woodbridge stabbing

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say they are investigating an early morning stabbing in Woodbridge that sent one victim to a hospital. Police are searching for a suspect.  

Police say they responded to the scene at East Longview Drive & Bayside Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was hospitalized.  

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and an investigation is ongoing.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories