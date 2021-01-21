Prince William County Police investigate Woodbridge stabbing

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say they are investigating an early morning stabbing in Woodbridge that sent one victim to a hospital. Police are searching for a suspect.

Police say they responded to the scene at East Longview Drive & Bayside Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was hospitalized.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and an investigation is ongoing.