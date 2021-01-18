Prince William County Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

HAYMARKET, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the area of James Madison Hwy and Dominion Valley Drive in Haymarket.

According to officials, the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on James Madison Hwy approaching Dominion Valley Dr. when they struck a pedestrian who was outside of a crosswalk. Officials say shortly after a second driver in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado appears to have also struck the pedestrian who was still in the roadway. The two drivers stopped nearby and contacted police after determining they had struck a person.

Officials say the pedestrian has been identified as a juvenile and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway, prior to being struck by the initial vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000, individuals can also leave a webtip.