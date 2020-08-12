Prince William County police investigate burglaries of more than 100 storage units

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police continue to investigate burglaries at more than 100 storage units.

Police are searching for a suspect who broke into more than 100 units at CubeSmart self storage on Sunnygate Drive. A manager reported that someone broke into the business between 10 p.m. on August 6 and 6 a.m. on August 7, according to police. They also said the suspect was able to get through an exterior fence which was later found to have been damaged.

Renee Carr, PIO, Prince William County Police said,

“Officers determined that over 100 units were entered by force. Most of them had some sort of damage to either there lock or unit.”

Police said they’re still getting in contact with residents who are renting the units. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

