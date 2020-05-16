Prince William County police investigate a sexual assault

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police arrived at the 3200 block of Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a sexual assault.

Officials say a 55-year-old woman, reported that she was lying in her tent in a wooded area when an unknown man approached her. When the victim attempted to call the police, the suspect entered the victim’s tent before taking her phone and throwing it, officials say.

According to officials, a physical altercation took place between the victim and suspect, during the encounter, the suspect held the victim down and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene on foot. Officers and police K-9 searched the area but no suspect was found.

The victim reported minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.