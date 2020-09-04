Prince William County Police investigate a deadly crash in Bristow

BRISTOW, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on September 3rd at 3:48 pm.

Officials responded to the intersection of Wellington Road and Rollins Ford Road where they said the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway. The car went airborne before coming to a stop on the opposite side of the road according to officials. CPR was performed on the driver until rescue personnel arrived, however he died at the scene.

Although this crash remains under investigation speed and alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.