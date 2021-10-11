Prince William County Police Department report missing people

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WDVM) — According to the Prince William County Police Department, 35-year old Jessica Marie Knox and her daughter 7-year-old Emilia Rose Knox were reported missing by a family member on Sept.14 from their home in Woodbridge.

Officials say they may be in a 2015 red Toyota Rav4 with VA tags VJX-8981. There have been financial transactions and phone use since Knox left.

At this time, the police department is unaware of any foul play in the case, and neither are listed as endangered.

There are indications they were in the Winchester area, but more recently in the Outer Banks area.

Anyone with information can contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local law enforcement agency.