Prince William County Police Department joins Neighbors App by Ring

Virginia

The app allows millions of residents across the country to share information about crime in real-time

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County residents have a new way of helping the police department solve crime in their own neighborhoods.

The police department has partnered with the Neighbors App by Ring, a smartphone app on which millions of residents across the country can share images, videos, and information about crime and safety-related incidents in real time.

“It’s a way that we can communicate with the citizens and a way for citizens and residents to communicate with us,” said First Sergeant Sarah Rolle. “But please don’t use it as a way to report crime. Please still call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.”

Rolle says police can only view content publicly posted by users. Tips are anonymous unless residents decide otherwise.

With their smartphone, Prince William County residents can click here or text “PWC” to 555888 to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android.

