Prince William County police department hosts webinars on coronavirus

MANASSAS, Va (WDVM) – The Prince William County Police Department hosted a webinar Tuesday reviewing COVID-19 guidelines within the community and dispelling misinformation and scams surrounding the virus.

Officer Marcia Whaley of the Crime Prevention Unit hosted the meeting and discussed the increasing number of phone and email scams related to covid-19.

She aid the community should be wary of any supposed callers representing Social Security or Medicare and to never give out any personal information.

“The scammers they are ruthless, they are heartless, they are out to get your money, they out to get your valuable information,” Whaley said. “It seems like no matter what type of disaster is taking place whether it’s a hurricane or tornadoes, these scams they just come out of the woodwork.”

Another webinar will be hosted Thursday april 16th at 6-pm to continue going over COVID-19 guidelines as well as what to expect when calling for police and/or fire and rescue services during the pandemic.