Prince William County Police continue search for Wawa robbery suspects

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Police Department has identified one of the suspects that robbed a Wawa last month.

36-year-old Delfino Ramirez has been identified after being accused of robbing the Wawa on 2051 Daniel Stuart Square last month. According to officials, an employee said the suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter and stole tobacco products. Officials also said Ramirez is wanted in connection to a larceny that occurred at a Sheetz on Caton Hill Road.

Detectives also said on March 16 they found that a second suspect was connected to the Wawa robbery. Officials say the investigation revealed that the second suspect entered and left the store just before the robbery happened and fled with the initial suspect after the robbery.

Detectives are continuing the investigation to identify the suspects involved.