Prince William County police concerned over increased rate in fatal crashes

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With an uptick in fatalities, Prince William County Police are urging drivers to slow down on the road.

Police report they have seen an 85.7% increase in fatal crashes so far this year. The cause of deadly crashes is due to excessive speed, and pedestrians not obeying traffic laws which lead to collisions with cars.

Renee Carr, PIO, Prince William County Police said, “Be observant and try to drive undistracted. We understand that everyone has things going on and this is a different kind of time frame for people. However, traffic safety is still paramount when you’re driving.”

Carr said in September alone police have investigated two separate fatal crashes involving motorcycles within 24 hours and officials hope to see a decrease in fatalities from now till the end of the year and officials hope to see a decrease in fatalities from now till the end of the year.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sept. 10, 2020, there was a 20% increase (226 to 272) in speed-related fatalities on Virginia’s roadways compared to the same time in 2019.