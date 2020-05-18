Prince William County Police Chief to retire in July

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police Chief Barry Barnard is retiring from the Prince William County Police Department in July this year, the police department announced.

Barnard has been with the department for 44 years — starting in 1976 as a patrol officer. He has served as an assistant chief of police, a deputy chief of police, and acting chief of police until he made the position permanently.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County. My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Police Department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much,” Barnard said in a press release.

Barnard’s last day will be July 1. There will be a nationwide search for his replacement, but until then, Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as acting police chief, the police department said.