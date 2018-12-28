Prince William County Police asking the public for help solving 45-year-old homicide Video

Friday marked the 45th anniversary of the murder of Melvin Danes.

Prince William County Police are asking the public for any leads that could help bring closure to his family and friends.

On December 12 1973, Danes, 33, was seen leaving the Druscilla Hotel in Triangle, Va. and going to work to pick up a check. His body was later found in the woods near Oregon Avenue, in Woodbridge, not far from where he worked. An autopsy confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.

“Cases like this need closure for the family.” stressed Officer Nathan Probus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department's Cold Case Unit at: 703-792-5123. You can also contact the unit via email at policedept@pwcgov.org.