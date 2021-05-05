Prince William County plans for in-person learning five days per week for fall

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PWCPS is preparing for in-person instruction five days per week this fall.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Public Schools may have a potential plan to bring students back five days per week this fall.

In a recent proposal prepared by the school board, 100% virtual learning will still be an option.
However, a preliminary student conducted by the board found 85% of parents plan for their children to return in person.

The plan was created by a task force consisting of 78 staff members, consisting of teachers, principals, and division staff. The school will continue implementing COVID-19 prevention strategies, including 3 feet of distancing between students and mask-wearing.

The board plans to view and vote on the presentation Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories