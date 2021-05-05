Prince William County plans for in-person learning five days per week for fall

PWCPS is preparing for in-person instruction five days per week this fall.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Public Schools may have a potential plan to bring students back five days per week this fall.

In a recent proposal prepared by the school board, 100% virtual learning will still be an option.

However, a preliminary student conducted by the board found 85% of parents plan for their children to return in person.

The plan was created by a task force consisting of 78 staff members, consisting of teachers, principals, and division staff. The school will continue implementing COVID-19 prevention strategies, including 3 feet of distancing between students and mask-wearing.

The board plans to view and vote on the presentation Wednesday evening.