Prince William County outdoor pools to remain closed all summer

Park, Recreation, and Tourism officials said they came to the conclusion it wouldn't be safe to put people at risk with safety being their top priority

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County announces public outdoor pools will not open for the summer 2020 season.

Many maybe have looked forward to soaking up the sun by the pool this summer, however Prince William County owned outdoor pools and water parks will not open during the 2020 summer season due to health and operational concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park, Recreation, and Tourism officials said they came to the conclusion it wouldn’t be safe to put people at risk with safety being their top priority.

Seth Hendler-Voss, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism said,

“Primarily because of the risk that occurs for the 320+ lifeguards that we bring on every year and the amount of closed contact training that is required to get our guards prepared for the summer.”

Officials said the county’s pool rely on a large seasonal staff, and training of their lifeguards cannot began until social distancing guidelines are lifted.