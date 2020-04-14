Prince William County officials host a virtual town hall

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– Prince William County’s health district reported the 10th COVID-19 death in the area. County officials held a virtual town hall Monday evening to update residents about the county’s response to COVID-19 and to answer any questions.

County officials updated the community about how the county is reacting to limited testing sites as well as the 2021 fiscal year budget– including the economic fallout local businesses are facing. But they also added the positive impact social distancing is having in the area such as a decline in emergency calls.

“9-1-1 calls get a notification and if it seems apparent there might be a virus connection with the call then our first responders have some heads up before they arrive at the scene and they can take the appropriate steps to protect themselves,” said County Executive Christopher Martino.

According to a report from the institute for health metrics and evaluation, Virginia is still two weeks away from its peak in COVID-19.