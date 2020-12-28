Prince William County Officers’ actions found justified in Dumfries shooting death

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police announced Monday that the actions of five officers involved in the shooting death of a Dumfries man were found justified by the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

It was unclear in the weeks following the December 7 incident if the victim, Kurtis Kay Frevert, 79, threatened officers. Police announced Monday that Frevert pointed a handgun toward officers “within seconds” when police found him in front of his home, prompting five officers to open fire.

Frevert was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth Attorney for Prince William County, ruled the actions of the officers involved in the incident were “…justified and reasonable under the circumstances of this tragic encounter.”

“In this incident, the danger posed by the decedent was real… Each of the officers expressed that they believed either they, individually, were in danger of being killed or that the other officers present were in danger of being shot or killed,” said Ashworth.

“The officers involved were faced with an imminent deadly situation in a matter of seconds,” said Jarad Phelps, Acting Chief of the Prince William County Police Department. “This incident is very tragic for everyone involved and I ask everyone to keep the family and the officers in their thoughts and prayers.”

The department says a final review of the incident will be conducted by the Use of Deadly Force Review Board, which will examine all aspects of the incident. Police say The Board will determine if the shooting was within policy and will make any recommendations as needed based on their findings.