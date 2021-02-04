Prince William County launches romanced theme digital savings pass to help businesses

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With Valentine’s day approaching Prince William County has launched a new initiative called Sweetest Deals. The romance-themed digital savings pass is meant to help businesses throughout the county.

With just one click and a few scrolls, people within the county can access this savings pass. Ann Marie Maher, Director of Tourism for Prince William County said, “We envision there being additional savings passes in the future and trails that will get people out and about it in Prince William County.”

With COVID-19 taking a hit on the tourism industry, the county is focusing to support the economy. This pass can be used at restaurants, wineries, hotels, and attractions.

“This a way to incentivize users to come out and experience the county in a safe way, and experience but also to get a deal as there doing it.”

One business owner in Occoquan said he is appreciative of this initiative as he works his way through this pandemic.

Albert Jaoude, Cock and Bowl Belgian Bistro Owner said, “Prince William County Office of Tourism has been very active and supportive initiatives to support the economy and recovery, and they’re trying to incentivize clients and guests in coming up with different things. They actually contacted me and I got involved with registering.”

Joude said as a small restaurant business it has been extremely difficult. However, anyone with the sweetest deals can get 15% off their dine in food bill. He said this is helping him get more attraction.”

“I love the support that there looking after us because at the end of the day we work in tandem together.”

Although the sweetest deals are only being offered through the month of February a similar program called Passport to Prince William is here to stay.