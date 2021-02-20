Prince William County jails sees another COVID-19 outbreak as vaccinations continue

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center announced this week they are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Superintendent Col. Pete Meletis reported 9 staff and 20 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus. On Feb. 5th, over 400 inmates were tested for the virus, and eleven came back positive.

This comes after previous outbreaks at the jail.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all inmate programs have been stopped and all inmates who test positive are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Meletis says that thus far, 151 inmates have been vaccinated, with a “sizeable number” refusing the injection.