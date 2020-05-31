Prince William County implements virtual resources for those facing substance use disorders

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Community Services Department has put together virtual resources for individuals and families facing substance use disorders during COVID-19.

Officials said these virtual meetings will allow people to share information and data without being physically together. Some of the resources implemented are 12-step recovery yoga online meetings, a Youtube channel celebrating recovery, depression and bipolar online support groups, and much more.

There will also be “telephonic support” to help those battling with alcoholism, officials said alcoholics anonymous (AA) phone meetings will be available.

https://www.pwcgov.org/government/dept/cs/Pages/COVID-19-RESOURCES-Virtual-Meetings—Substance-Use.aspx