Prince William County implements virtual resources for those facing substance use disorders

Virginia

Some of the resources implemented are 12-step recovery yoga online meetings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Community Services Department has put together virtual resources for individuals and families facing substance use disorders during COVID-19.

Officials said these virtual meetings will allow people to share information and data without being physically together. Some of the resources implemented are 12-step recovery yoga online meetings, a Youtube channel celebrating recovery, depression and bipolar online support groups, and much more.
There will also be “telephonic support” to help those battling with alcoholism, officials said alcoholics anonymous (AA) phone meetings will be available.

https://www.pwcgov.org/government/dept/cs/Pages/COVID-19-RESOURCES-Virtual-Meetings—Substance-Use.aspx

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories