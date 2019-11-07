Prince William County Hospitality workers learn the signs of human trafficking, how to report it

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Each year, millions of women, men and children are trafficked worldwide. It can happen in your neighborhood, at your local schools, or at your job but knowing the indicators can put an end to it.

Human trafficking is defined as the illegal exploitation of humans, but it’s not always easily recognized.

“Human trafficking is a problem that is revealed throughout our entire nation,” said First Sergeant Sarah Rolle with the Prince William County Police Department.

According to Rolle, knowing the signs of human trafficking can help put an end to the practice especially in the hospitality industry.

In an awareness workshop at the Sentara Medical Center in Woodbridge, hotel and restaurant owners and staff learned how they can help at their jobs.

“It’s definitely good to be aware. Be cognizant. If you see there’s not a lot of bags. If you see them [children] with an adult but maybe they’re under dressed and the adult is dressed appropriately for the weather. If you see do not disturb signs. If you see a lot of traffic going in and out with older gentlemen. Also, it’s not always a male or maybe not even an older male that we’re used to seeing so it’s good to be aware of all the signs and pay attention to what’s going on,” said Charmagne Everett, student assistance director for Manassas Park Public Schools.